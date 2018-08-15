The makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba on Wednesday released a sneak-peek into the making of Simmba. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the sneak peek video with fans. In the 40 second video, we see how Ranveer shot action-packed scenes while director Rohit Shetty was narrating the action sequences.

The makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba on Wednesday released a sneak-peek into the making of Simmba. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the sneak peek video with fans. In the 40 second video, we see how Ranveer shot action-packed scenes while director Rohit Shetty was narrating the action sequences. The sneak peek also gives a very strong message about women safety saying that if you don’t fight crime against women then the next victim can be anyone from your family.

The makers of Simmba ask everyone to take a pledge to the crime against women. If we have a look at the sneak peek video, we see that Simmba is going to have many action-packed scenes and the film is going to have a high-voltage drama.

A sneak peek into the #PowerOfSimmba… #Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan… Directed by Rohit Shetty… 28 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/NO2S4HZHCo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2018

Simmba is being helmed by Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty and is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and will also star Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Simmba is the official adaptation of Telegu film Temper which was a blockbuster. It marks the second film of Sara Ali Khan who will be making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

The film is expected to hit the silver screen in December this year. Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, was highly appreciated for his breakthrough performance in the film. Ranveer Singh has recently wrapped up the shoot for his forthcoming film Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Simmba will mark Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty.

