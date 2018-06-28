The much charismatic Ranveer Singh after the massive success of Padmaavat will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. With hundreds of dancers in the backdrop, Singh came out with a new video on Twitter for his fans which showcased Simmba's song titled, Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala.

The energetic and much dramatic Ranveer Singh shared a video of his upcoming film Simmba’s song titled Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala with director Rohit Shetty. The video which was posted on Twitter showed swagger Ranveer in a blood-red shirt accompanied by Ganesh Hegde who is choreographing the song. In the backdrop of the video, hundreds of dressed up dancers were seen. He said in the video that the track is to be the biggest ever track of Ranveer Singh’s life, perhaps like his biceps? Which he recently shared on Twitter while taking the #HumFitTohIndiaFitChallenge.

In the video, Ranveer accompanied with the film’s director Rohit Shetty said that he put a lot of money on the actor. Later on both them introduced us to the iconic dancer and choreographer Ganesh Hegde. But where’s lady? The film’s lead female actor Sara Ali Khan wasn’t seen in the video.

Ranveer Singh… Director Rohit Shetty… Choreographer Ganesh Acharya… All set to film 'Ranveer's sabse bada gaana', they echo… #Simmba is slated for 28 Dec 2018 release… Check the video: pic.twitter.com/FOCJ24p881 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

The 32-year-old actor took who never keeps calm in the video says, Basically boss has not held back.” To which Rohit mockingly replies, “I’m spending a lot of money on you.”

Directed by Shetty, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Simmba is an adaption of Telugu blockbuster film Temper, starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao and Sara Ali Khan as Priya Bakshi.

The same video was also shared on Ranveer’s Instagram handle, which has already received 938,327 views and 938k likes along with more than 2 thousand comments. The film is expected to release in December.

