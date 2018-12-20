Simmba song Aala Re Aala: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back to set the screens on fire with his latest song Aala Re Aala from Simmba. Touted as the biggest song of Ranveer Singh's career, Aala Re Aala is a visual treat for the audience. Along with Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with the film Kedarnath, will also be seen in the film. Simmba is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on December 28.

Touted as the biggest song of Ranveer Singh’s career, Aala Re Aala marks the introductory song of the superstar as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer. With a colourful and bright set up, multiple background dancers and Ranveer’s power-packed dance moves, the song is a visual treat for the audience.

Sung by Dev Negi as well as Goldi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As per latest buzz around the film, Simmba is going to enjoy a smooth run at the box office.

Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, made her debut with Kedarnath earlier this month opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She is yet to announce her next project after Simmba.

