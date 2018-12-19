Simmba song Aala Re Aala teaser: Ranveer Singh-starrer song Aala Re Aala from his upcoming film Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan is all set to release tomorrow. To raise excitement among the audience, the makers have released a teaser of the song prior to the song release. Simmba will release in cinema screens on December 28, 2018.

Simmba song Aala Re Aala teaser: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Simmba is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screen. From action, romance, comedy to a social media, the film entails all the elements for being a blockbuster. After raising the entertainment quotient with Aankh Marey followed by romantic chartbuster Tere Bin, the much-awaited song Aala Re Aala that is said to be shot on a grand scale will release tomorrow i.e December 20.

To make the announcement, the makers of the film have released the teaser of the film on social media. Piqued as ‘The Simmba Storm’, the teaser boasts of some picturesque visuals and the massive scale on which the song has been shot. Looking at the teaser of the song, we cannot wait to watch the final result when the song releases tomorrow.

On being quipped about why the makers chose Sara as the leading lady of Simmba, Rohit Shetty recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that it was she who approached the makers and not vice versa. The next-gen star was signed for the film after Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor called him to cast her and made him watch some rushes of Kedarnath. After watching the shots, Rohit called Sara. That’s an interesting revelation, isn’t it?

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on December 28. Releasing around the year-end, Simmba is likely to face a stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero. Zero will release on December 21, 2018.

