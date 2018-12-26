Simmba song Mera Vala Dance: The video opens to a stylish entry of Ajay Devgn aka Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh saluting his idol. One of the highlights of the song is how Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh dance to the tunes of their latest number. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Neha Kakkar and Nakash Ali. The music has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The song in a span of just an hour has garnered 765k views and the count seems unstoppable!

Simmba song Mera Vala Dance: The most anticipated film of the year Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles will hit the silver screens this Friday on December 28, 2018. Recently the makers of the film Simmba released their fourth item number titled Mera Wala Dance which also features Ajay Devgn. The video opens to a stylish entry of Ajay Devgn aka Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh saluting his idol. One of the highlights of the song is how Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh dance to the tunes of their latest number.

The song has been crooned by singing sensation Neha Kakkar and Nakash Ali. The music has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The song in a span of just an hour has garnered 765k views and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the amazing song here:

The film has been helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and has been produced by Karan Johar. A few minutes ago Karan Johar took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of his new song Mera Wala Dance he had captioned his tweet as- Notorious Ranveer Singh is here with his jhakaas dance- Mera Wala Dance.

