Simmba star Ranveer Singh on Tuesday, September 4, was accused of misbehaving and abusing. The man who has alleged took to his official Twitter account to share a video in Ranveer is seen lashing out at the man. Although, the clip is not audible but Ranveer can be seen reprimanding the man for rash driving.

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh is the king of zest and energy when it comes to performing or being a part of award shows. Ranveer’s sparkling nature and attitude towards life made him one of the superstars of the film fraternity. However, Singh lost his temper and lashed out at a man. Recently, a video of Simmba star losing his temper on a person who was rash driving, went viral on social media. The Twitter user took to his official Twitter account and claimed that Ranveer Singh misbehaved and abused him in from of his family on the streets. Although, the conversation is not audible and clear in the clip but Singh is heard scolding the man for rash driving.

Watch the video shared by the man who have accused Ranveer Singh of abusing him:

Badtameez insaaan

Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-😡 pic.twitter.com/KgZqnFfE8e — Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018

As per sources, Ranveer Singh lashed out at the man as he was rash driving and even was driving very close to Singh’s car. He was so close that both the vehicles could have collided hadn’t Ranveer’s driver taken an action. When Ranveer inquired, he got to know that the man was on his phone while driving.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his huge fan following with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Simmba. The film starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood will hit the theatres on December 28, this year. Apart from that, Singh will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Farhan Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019.

