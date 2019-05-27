Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan who started her career last year with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer has surely achieved a lot in s short span be it her Filmfare magazine shoot to starring opposite Ranveer Singh In Rohit Shetty directorial, Sara Ali Khan has bagged her second biggest commercial with Fiama Scents.

Simmba star Sara Ali Khan roped in as a brand Ambassador for Fiama Scents: ITC Fiama, a premium personal care brand is delighted to welcome Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood’s budding actress, as its Brand Ambassador! A leader in the personal care category, Fiama has always chosen ambassadors who represent our vision and are a core believer of positivity and Sara reflects the modern Indian woman of today who is vibrant, intelligent and spontaneous!

Sara echoes the vigor, determination, and freshness which makes Fiama distinctly different and the combination of Sara Ali Khan and Fiama are an exciting choice! The diva started her career with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput last year and signed her second movie Simmba simultaneously. She might not have a big role in the Ranveer Singh starrer but she surely etched her makes in the hearts of millions of people!

Sara Ali Khan to the family and we hope we have your support to incorporate the BTS video in your publication/portal.

