Simmba trailer celeb and audience reactions LIVE Updates: This will mark as Ranveer Singh's first movie after his wedding to Deepika Padukone. Helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under the banner Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty picturez. The movie will also star Sonu Sood, and newcomer Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan

Simmba trailer celeb and audience reactions LIVE Updates: One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is all set to launch it’s trailer today on December 3, 2018. This will mark as Ranveer Singh’s first movie after his wedding to Deepika Padukone. Helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under the banner Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty picturez. The movie will also star Sonu Sood, and newcomer Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ranveer Singh said that in his experience he has never had so much fun while making a movie in all the years he has been working. The things he has learnt while acting in this movie he will carry forward for the rest of his life and it has been cultivated and nurtured by none other than Rohit Shetty. When the hard work of all of us comes together, a film like Simmba is made, which according to him will be nothing less than a blockbuster hit.

Simbaa is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit film Temper which starred Tollywood actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kajal Aggarwal. Yesterday on December 1, 2018, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram account to unveil his latest poster from his upcoming movie Simmba. In the poster, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of a daredevil cop Sangram Bhalerao. The movie will also feature the new face of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which will release on December 7. Take a look at the picture here:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App