Simmba trailer celeb and audience reactions LIVE Updates: One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is all set to launch it’s trailer today on December 3, 2018. This will mark as Ranveer Singh’s first movie after his wedding to Deepika Padukone. Helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under the banner Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty picturez. The movie will also star Sonu Sood, and newcomer Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ranveer Singh said that in his experience he has never had so much fun while making a movie in all the years he has been working. The things he has learnt while acting in this movie he will carry forward for the rest of his life and it has been cultivated and nurtured by none other than Rohit Shetty. When the hard work of all of us comes together, a film like Simmba is made, which according to him will be nothing less than a blockbuster hit.
Simbaa is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit film Temper which starred Tollywood actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kajal Aggarwal. Yesterday on December 1, 2018, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram account to unveil his latest poster from his upcoming movie Simmba. In the poster, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of a daredevil cop Sangram Bhalerao. The movie will also feature the new face of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which will release on December 7. Take a look at the picture here:
Live Updates
Fans give a thumbs up to the Rohit Shetty's movie –Simmba
It seems more than the star cast, the fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie to get released. Taking forward the emotional aspect, the fans carry an ear to ear smile watching the trailer.
Simmba trailer celeb and audience reactions
Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share his views on Simmba- Entertainment. Entertainment. Entertainment... #SimmbaTrailer packs the right ingredients... #Singham and #Simmba in one film - that’s icing on the cake... Expectations multiplied already... Link:
Entertainment. Entertainment. Entertainment... #SimmbaTrailer packs the right ingredients... #Singham and #Simmba in one film - that’s icing on the cake... Expectations multiplied already... Link: https://t.co/69oCru218n— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018
Simmba Trailer Out
In the trailer, Ranveer plays the role of the cop ACP Sangram Bhalerao, who changes his ways after falling in love with a girl, Sara Ali Khan. Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in Simmba.
#SIMMBATRAILER OUT NOW https://t.co/of3p7IXTby#RohitShetty @karanjohar #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @TSeries @SimmbaTheFilm— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 3, 2018
RJ Alok's reaction on Simmba trailer
RJ Alok shared on Twitter, "Just saw #SimmbaTrailer, it's MIND BOGGLING,Mark my words another BLOCKBUSTER from its Professor Rohit Shetty & his Amazing team #Simmba AALA 💪⭐@RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @rspicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @SimmbaTheFilm #RjAlok"
Ranveer Singh at Simmba launch event
Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Shibasish Sarkar will attend the trailer launch of Simmba.
#Simmba aka #ranveersingh arrived for trailer launch fans love #SimmbaTrailer @RanveerOfficial @rohitshetty pic.twitter.com/rtkvgz4nZH— Kamlesh Nand (@ArtistryBuzz) December 3, 2018
Ranveer Singh fans are all excited for the trailer launch
#SimmbaTrailer Do as much negativity you want— Ranveer King || SIMMBA (@ranveerhero) December 3, 2018
Janta janardan ka faisla sar aankho pe hoga pic.twitter.com/774J9lR8uv