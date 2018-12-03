Simmba trailer launch LIVE updates: Simmba will mark as the second release of Ranveer Singh in 2018 after his previous film Padmaavat which was this year's one of the highest grossing movies. The budding actress Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which is slated to release this year on December 7.

Simmba trailer launch LIVE updates: One of the most awaited movies of the year Simmba, who stars the perfectionist Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in the lead role is all set to launch its trailer today on December 3, 2018, in a special event in Mumbai. The movie is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil hit film Temper helmed by action director Rohit Shetty the movie is sure to be a blockbuster hit. Recently Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to unveil his latest poster from his upcoming flick Simmba. In the eye-catching poster Ranveer Singh is playing the role of a police officer Sangram Bhalerao, he captioned his picture in a proper Simmba style as Aalaa re aala Simmba Aala, trailer release tomorrow.

Simmba will mark as the second release of Ranveer Singh in 2018 after his previous film Padmaavat which was this year’s one of the highest grossing movies. The budding actress Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which is slated to release this year on December 7. Recently there was a small reunion of the Simbba family at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone third wedding reception. Sonu Sood took to his official Instagram handle to share the picture. The movie Simmba is set to release on December 28, 2018. Take a look at the picture here:

