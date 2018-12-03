The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer masala entertainer titled Simmba has finally been released. The trailer offers a lot of entertainment, drama, action and a cute romantic tale. The much-anticipated film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer masala entertainer titled Simmba has finally been released. The trailer offers a lot of entertainment, drama, action and a cute romantic tale. The much-anticipated film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions! In the trailer, we see Ranveer Singh in his action-packed avatar.

Simmba will mark Sara Ali Khan’s second film as the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will be soon seen in her debut film Kedarnath which is slated to release on December 7. Simmba will mark the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Golmaal director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a tough and nasty cop while Sara Ali Khan will be playing his love interest in the film.

According to media reports, Simmba is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster film Temper. Simmba also stars Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, Kunal Khemu in supporting roles. Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Shetty in films like Singham and Singham Returns will be seen in an extended cameo in the film.

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has been trending on number one position on social media and has raised the curiosity for the film. It will be the first time when Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a cop in a film.

Simmba is slated to hit the silver screen on December 28 this year.

