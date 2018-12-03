The trailer of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Simma featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has been unveiled by the makers of the film. According to the trailer, the film looks like a commercial masala entertainer but offers nothing new. Just like a typical Rohit Shetty film, Simmba's trailer has extended action scenes, cliche dialogues and cars breaking through glass doors.

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simma featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has been unveiled by the makers of the film. According to the trailer, the film looks like a commercial masala entertainer but offers nothing new. Just like a typical Rohit Shetty film, Simmba’s trailer has extended action scenes, cliche dialogues and cars breaking through glass doors. Although the introductory part which is given by Ajay Devgn raises our hopes initially, the repetitive scenes and mixtures of moments from films like Singham and Dabangg are disappointing.

Sara Ali Khan doesn’t seem to have a very important role in the film apart from being Ranveer Singh’s love interest. Ranveer, on the other hand, is playing the role of a corrupt cop who suddenly realises his morals and principles and starts killing all the criminals and mostly rapists. The villain in the film, played by Sonu Sood will remind you of Dabangg as from his facial expressions to dialogue delivery, everything remains the same!

Overall, Simma might be a commercial hit and a masala entertainer but it might not be the perfect film for a cinema lover. It has its emotional and dramatic moments and Ranveer Singh’s screen presence as a cop will also be a positive aspect for the film but the screenplay and narration will have to be extremely captivating in order for the audience to sit through the film.

However, a strong star cast and a big banner will make Simmba shine at the box office for sure. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba has been bankrolled by ace filmmaker Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

