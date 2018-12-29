Simmba worldwide box office collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Released amid high fanfare, Simmba has recorded a high opening in Australia. Earning around A$ 180,253 on Day 1, Simmba has emerged as Rohit Shetty's highest opener in Australia. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are a powerhouse combination and their latest film Simmba is a proof of it. With Ranveer’s energetic performance, Rohit Shetty’s vision, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and a strong social message, Simmba has all the elements of being a mass entertainer. As the film continues to garner mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics, Simmba has recorded a massive occupancy not just in India but worldwide.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest box office update of Simmba. In his tweet, he has revealed that Simmba has recorded a high opening in Australia. On Day 1, the film has earned A$ 180,253 i.e Rs 88.58 lakhs in Australia. This marks the highest opener of filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Australia compared to his previous releases like Golmaal Again, Dilwale, Singham Returns and Chennai Express. The box office update of Simmba in India and other countries is yet to be revealed.

A section of the industry was of the opinion that #Simmba wouldn’t rake in big numbers Overseas, due to the masala quotient… But the audience knows best… #Simmba embarks on one of the best starts in #Australia… Fri A$ 180,253 [₹ 88.58 lakhs]. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Simmba marks the second big release of Ranveer Singh after Padmaavat. Post Simmba, he will be seen films like Gully Boy, 83 and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More