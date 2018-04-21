Simmbaa starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Latest reports suggest that Sara’s mother Amrita Singh has demanded the makers to ensure a meaty role of her daughter. The report further suggests that the veteran actor did not wanted Sara’s role to be overshadowed by Ranveer.

The next gen star Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Simmbaa opposite powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh. While earlier the leading lady was supposed to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the film has been reportedly postponed due to a rift between the film producers and will be releasing early next year. According to a latest report by Mid-Day, Sara’s mother Amrita Singh has apparently demanded the filmmakers to ensure that Sara has a meaty role to play in the film.

As the original version of Simmbaa titled Temper did not have a prominent role for the female lead, the makers of the film are thus working out on the script to ensure that Sara gets more screen time and is not overshadowed by Ranveer’s character. A source close to the daily revealed, “The writers are reworking the parts of both, the leading man and his love interest. Since this is Sara Ali Khan’s debut film, Amrita was clear that she shouldn’t be overshadowed by Ranveer.”

Also Read: Age no bar: Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s wedding preparations underway in Alibaug, see pics

The source further added, “The movie has a message about women’s safety, with an emphasis on Sara’s character. While the leading lady in the Telugu original served only as the love interest, her character will be more involved in the story.” The report further suggests Sara’s character would play prominent role in transforming Ranveer’s character Sangram Bhalerao from an unethical cop to one with strong morals and ethics. When a leading daily reached out to Amrita for her comment on the latest buzz, the veteran actress refused to confirm or deny the reports but we’re sure that as any doting mother, she wants the best for the daughter. Simmbaa is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28th, 2018.

Also Read: Evelyn Sharma spills the beans about Prabhas’ Saaho!

Also Read: Wake Me Up hitmaker is no more! DJ Avicii dead at 28

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App