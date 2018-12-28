The much-awaited movie of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba has been released all across the world. The madness among the fans is getting doubled to watch the on-screen couple's power-packed performance. The madness has reached Times Square New York. A video is going viral on the social media where the crowd has recreated a song sequence Aankh Maarey.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba had been in headlines much before its release. All across the world, it created a lot of excitement among the fans to watch the sparkling chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan on the silver screen. Now, the movie has been released and the madness has been doubled. Apart from India, the craziness sees no bounds at Times Square in New York when the crowd grooved on Simmba’s popular song Aankh Maarey.

A YouTube video is going viral on the social media where the fans, movie buffs can be seen getting frenzy after the release of the movie. The video is simply a worth-watching on the social media and therefore, it is winning the hearts on the Internet.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie features Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar.

A critic has reviewed a movie as not just ahead Ajay Devgn’s Singham but it is better than Salman Khan’s genre-defining Dabangg.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More