Simran Kaur Mundi photos: Punjabi actress Simran Kaur Mundi is a model cum actor who made her acting debut back in 2011 after rising to fame after winning Miss India Universe 2008 in Mumbai.

Simran Kaur Mundi Photos: Simran Kaur Mundi is one of the most renowned actresses of the Punjabi industry who started her acting career back in 2011 with Hindi film Jo Hum Chahein. The model cum actress rose to fame after winning the title of Miss India Universe in 2008 in Mumbai on April 5. That moment for sure would be one of the most memorable moments of Simran Kaur Mundi’s life. See video of her getting crowned down below.

The 30-year-old actor was born and brought up in Mumbai to a Sikh family. She studied for two years in Delhi Public school in Madhya Pradesh and then later shifted to Boarding school to complete her studies. The beauty with brains star has a degree in Biotechnology from Holkar College of Science Indore in 2007, after that, she moved back to Mumbai and worked to fame in Andheri as a guest relations executive.

While working as an executive, Simran Kaur Mundi tried her hand at the Femina Miss India 2008 pageant and even without any prior modeling experience, she went to compete with India’s top models and won Femina Miss India Universe in 2008 pageant held at Vietnam. Take a look at her top hot sexy photos here:

After bagging fame, she made her television debut with reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, which was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan. She was among the top finalists and won the seventh episode. She even hosted the first-ever hockey Hockey India league ad later anchored more.

Talking about her film career some of her films are- Best of Luck, Potugadu, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, Mundeyan Toh Bachke Rahin, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and U Me Aur Ghar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App