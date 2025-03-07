Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  'Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In': Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

'Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In': Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has added to the lighthearted confusion surrounding his name being mistaken for cricketer Varun Chakravarthy.

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has added to the lighthearted confusion surrounding his name being mistaken for cricketer Varun Chakravarthy.


Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has added to the lighthearted confusion surrounding his name being mistaken for cricketer Varun Chakravarthy. After some fans mistakenly credited the actor for the cricketer’s outstanding performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia, Dhawan decided to have some fun with the situation.

On Friday, Varun Dhawan shared a video on social media where he swapped faces with Varun Chakravarthy. In the video, the actor was also seen hugging cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Along with the playful post, he extended his best wishes to Team India and Chakravarthy for the upcoming final match against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday.

Varun Dhawan’s Playful Post Goes Viral

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted the humorous clip and wrote, “Since the internet is having fun I decided to join in. All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday let’s go.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with witty and funny reactions. One fan humorously commented, “Lol VD.” Another joked, “Varun bhai, final me 5 se jyada wicket lena” (Varun brother, take more than five wickets in the final). Some users even referred to the cricketer’s unique bowling style, calling him a “mystery spinner.”

This isn’t the first time that both Varun Dhawan and Varun Chakravarthy have acknowledged the mix-up. Instead of correcting people, they have embraced the humor surrounding it. The Bollywood star previously shared some of the funniest memes about the confusion on his Instagram Stories. In response, cricketer Varun Chakravarthy also joined in on the fun, commenting on Dhawan’s post with a witty remark: “Well bowled, bhaiya.”

What’s Next for Varun Dhawan?

While the cricket world eagerly awaits the Champions Trophy final, Varun Dhawan is keeping busy with his film commitments. The actor was last seen in the action-packed film Baby John. He has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bhediya 2.

