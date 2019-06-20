Sindhubaad box office collection prediction: This Friday, Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi's film Sindhubaad is all set to hit the screen screens. Co-starring Anjali and directed by Su Arunkumar, the film is likely to outperfom Vijay Sethupathi's previous film Super Deluxe.

Tamil film superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to back on the silver screen with his next release Sindhubaadh this Friday. Before the film release, the film has managed to make quite a buzz among the audience. Looking at the excitement ahead of the release, early trade predictions suggest that Sindhubaadh will record a better box office performance that Sethupathi’s previous release Super Deluxe.

With action, drama and romance along with the on-screen charm of Vijay Sethupathi, the trailer of Sindhubaadh promises an entertainer and it is likely to translate into its performance at the cinema screens. While Super Deluxe earned about Rs 28 crores, Sindhubaadh is expected to garner a bigger opening and give Vijay Sethupathi another hit of his career.

Interestingly, Sindhubaadh marks the third collaboration of filmmaker Su ArunKumar and Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier, the actor director duo have previously worked together in films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In the film, Sethupathi will be seen romancing Katradhu Tamizh fame Anjali for the first time on-screen.

Latest reports suggest that the release of Sindhubaadh is facing troubled waters. Scheduled for a release on May 21, a press release from Arka Media says that the film release cannot happen in presence of a status quo, which was ordered by Hyderabad High Court. If the film releases regardless, it will be considered as contempt of court. Along with Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh, Dhanush’s film Enai Noki Paayum Thota is also facing the same issue.

