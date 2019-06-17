Sindhubaadh trailer: Actor Vijay Sethupathi-starrer romantic actioner’s trailer of the movie titled Sindhubaadh. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sindhubaadh also stars Anjali, Linga and Vivek Prasanna. It also stars the debutante actor Vijay’s son Surya Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer is a minute and 45 seconds gripping long trailer where the actor can be seen giving electrifying performance.

In the trailer, Sethupathi can be seen pulling the effortlessly. It is no less than a perfect mix of action and romance.

Anjali and his son Surya are also seen in the movie. The trailer gives us a perfect glimpse of an antagonist who leaves us intrigued. The movie titled Sindhubaadh is the third collaboration which will between director S U Arun Kumar and actor Vijay Sethupathi. They had earlier been teamed up for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi.

SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan are producing the film under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions.

Vijay Sethupathi has appeared in the movies such as Petta and Super Deluxe. Sethupathi is all set to make his Mollywood debut with Maarconi Mathaai. He will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sindhubaadh will hit the screens on June 21.

