Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam: The Irish singer added that Islam is the end of all scripture study and it is Islam that makes all other scriptures redundant. Later, Sinéad O'Connor/Shuhada shared a video where she can be seen singing the Islamic call to prayer. As per reports, Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri, Irish Imam, shared a video of the singer where she can be seen saying the Islamic declaration of faith.

The famous Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor who was ordained as a priest in 1999, has converted to Islam. The Irish singer who garnered a massive fan following via her 1990 hit song Nothing Compares 2 U, took to her Twitter handle and announced that she has changed her name from Sinéad O’Connor to Shuhada. Announcing her conversion to Islam, Sinéad O’Connor further thanked fellow Muslims for extending their support. The Irish singer adopted Islam on October 19. In the Twitter post, she said that her decision of converting to Islam is the natural conclusion of ‘any intelligent theologian’s journey’.

The Irish singer added that Islam is the end of all scripture study and it is Islam that makes all other scriptures redundant. Later, Sinéad O’Connor/Shuhada shared a video where she can be seen singing the Islamic call to prayer. As per reports, Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri, Irish Imam, shared a video of the singer where she can be seen saying the Islamic declaration of faith. Earlier, in 1992, the Irish singer courted a controversy after she ripped up a photograph of the Pope John Paul II live on the television. Talking about the incident, the singer said that she ripped up the photo because of the reports of child abuse by the Catholic Church.

Talking about her new name, she said that it means martyrs’ in Arabic. In 2017, Irish singer changed her name to Magda Davitt. She added that she took this step to free herself from her ‘parental curses’. The singer has also changed the profile photo with an image saying, “Wear a hijab just do it”. In one of the Twitter posts, she thanked her friend Elaine for giving her Hijab. She added that she had chills soon after she had donned the Hijab.

Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 25, 2018

The 51-year-old singer further shared a video of her singing the Azan. She later apologised for mispronouncing some Arabic words.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More