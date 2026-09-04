Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Singer and songwriter Baljit Singh was found dead inside his home in Patti Dhaliwal village, triggering panic and concern in the area. According to the information available, Baljit Singh had been missing for around four to five days and had remained out of contact with his family.

His family members reportedly reached the house on Thursday morning and found his body lying on a bed. The body was several days old and had already started decomposing. What has made the case more suspicious is the discovery of dried blood stains at multiple spots inside the room and other parts of the house. Police have now launched an investigation from several angles, including the possibility of murder.

Baljit Singh Was Missing For 4-5 Days

According to reports, Baljit Singh had been living alone without any contact with his family for a few days. Worried about his whereabouts, his family members contacted him at his house only to be shocked by finding him dead there.

The state of the body indicated that he had died a few days back. The police was immediately informed of this matter, and an investigation was conducted in his house.

Blood Stains Found Inside The House

Dried blood stains have been allegedly discovered at various spots within the premises of the residence, thus leaving more mysteries behind the death of Baljit Singh. Presence of blood stain is causing the police to consider if there was a struggle or foul play before he died.

It is important to note that the cause of death is still unknown. A post-mortem and forensic tests will help to reveal more information regarding the cause of death of Baljit Singh.

Family Raises Alleged Drug-Trafficker Angle

The family has also made a significant claim in connection with the case. According to them, Baljit Singh was allegedly seen around four to five days ago near the location of a suspected drug trafficker.

The family has urged police to thoroughly investigate the role of the person in question and determine whether there is any connection with Baljit Singh’s death. At present, however, this remains a claim made by the family and has not been independently confirmed by police.

Forensic Team, Dog Squad And CIA Join Investigation

Given the suspicious circumstances, forensic experts, a dog squad and CIA teams reportedly reached the spot to assist in the investigation. The teams are collecting evidence from the house and nearby areas while police are also questioning Baljit Singh’s family members and people who had been in contact with him recently.

Investigators are now trying to reconstruct his movements during the days before his death and determine who may have met him last. The exact circumstances surrounding Baljit Singh’s death are expected to become clearer once the post-mortem report and forensic findings are available.

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