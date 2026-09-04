LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Singer-songwriter Baljit Singh was found dead at his home after remaining out of contact with his family for several days. Police are investigating the circumstances after blood stains were reportedly found inside the house.

Baljit Singh
Baljit Singh

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 13:40 IST

Singer and songwriter Baljit Singh was found dead inside his home in Patti Dhaliwal village, triggering panic and concern in the area. According to the information available, Baljit Singh had been missing for around four to five days and had remained out of contact with his family.

His family members reportedly reached the house on Thursday morning and found his body lying on a bed. The body was several days old and had already started decomposing. What has made the case more suspicious is the discovery of dried blood stains at multiple spots inside the room and other parts of the house. Police have now launched an investigation from several angles, including the possibility of murder.

You Might Be Interested In

Baljit Singh Was Missing For 4-5 Days

According to reports, Baljit Singh had been living alone without any contact with his family for a few days. Worried about his whereabouts, his family members contacted him at his house only to be shocked by finding him dead there.

The state of the body indicated that he had died a few days back. The police was immediately informed of this matter, and an investigation was conducted in his house.

Blood Stains Found Inside The House

Dried blood stains have been allegedly discovered at various spots within the premises of the residence, thus leaving more mysteries behind the death of Baljit Singh. Presence of blood stain is causing the police to consider if there was a struggle or foul play before he died.

It is important to note that the cause of death is still unknown. A post-mortem and forensic tests will help to reveal more information regarding the cause of death of Baljit Singh.

Family Raises Alleged Drug-Trafficker Angle

The family has also made a significant claim in connection with the case. According to them, Baljit Singh was allegedly seen around four to five days ago near the location of a suspected drug trafficker.

The family has urged police to thoroughly investigate the role of the person in question and determine whether there is any connection with Baljit Singh’s death. At present, however, this remains a claim made by the family and has not been independently confirmed by police.

Forensic Team, Dog Squad And CIA Join Investigation

Given the suspicious circumstances, forensic experts, a dog squad and CIA teams reportedly reached the spot to assist in the investigation. The teams are collecting evidence from the house and nearby areas while police are also questioning Baljit Singh’s family members and people who had been in contact with him recently.

Investigators are now trying to reconstruct his movements during the days before his death and determine who may have met him last. The exact circumstances surrounding Baljit Singh’s death are expected to become clearer once the post-mortem report and forensic findings are available.

ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Why Did Krystle D’Souza Refuse To Betray Rida Tharana And Take Home Entire Rs 66 Lakh?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected
Tags: crime

RELATED News

Rishi Kapoor Birthday: ‘Karz’ Failure Left Him Traumatised — Why Did The Actor Blame His Marriage To Neetu Kapoor?

Bigg Boss 20: From Padmaavat To Heeramandi, Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt And Why Did He Say No To The Show?

Janmashtami 2026: 6 Films And Shows That Bring Krishna Leela To Life, From Mythological Classics To Modern Retellings

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

LATEST NEWS

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

Why Is The UN Set To Adopt A New World Map? What Will ‘Equal Earth Projection’ Change And Why Now?

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Abhishek Sharma Birthday: Yuvraj Singh’s Heartfelt Wish to India T20I Star Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection

Shivam Sahu Viral Video: Man Allegedly Uploads 13-Minute-14-Second Private Clip Of Wife On Adult Website

Giorgia Andriani Viral Video: Arbaaz Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Creates A Stir With Towel-Wrapped Bathroom Clip

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected
Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected
Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected
Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

QUICK LINKS