Singer Chinmayi Sripaada raised her voice against sexual harassment and revealed that she was groped at an event recently. Sharing her concern on her Twitter handle, Chinmayi revealed that when she shared her harassment incident, there were a lot of men and women, who shared that they were molested as children. She added that while girls have a chance of being heard, men don't and are often shamed if they dare to share their story.

Talking about how women are shaming other women who have molested or harassed and judging them by the choice of their clothes, she said, “I think women need to be trained first on victim blaming and shaming. Girls are afraid of telling their parents that they ll made to stay at home and would be stopped from going to work/study. I believed things changed based on my own circle of fantastic men and women. Not so, clearly.”

Concluding the post with a stern request, she added, “ “Please – stop shaming the victims, their lipstick, hair, skin colour, clothes, attitude, talent, intelligence, whatever. Boys are at an equal risk of sexual abuse. Many are traumatised for life. Please understand they need the support as well. Dont shame. Thank you. As for victims – speak up, yell, slap those who touch you without your consent. When groped we are temporarily stunned into silence – including me. This is usually the window the assaulter uses to his advantage. Finally, it is NOT your fault. Be kind on yourself. Love yourself.”

After almost aeons I got groped at an event yesterday. I happened to share this story on Instagram and what shocked me is how many men and women have been molested as children (teachers, brothers, co passengers, uncles, grandparents and even women) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Most common places – Their own home, public transport, places of worship, educational institutions.

Most girls and boys haven’t mustered the strength to share it with their family and friends coz no one would believe it.

Even if girls have a chance of being heard, men have NONE — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Men are shamed if they share an account of sexual assault/molestation during childhood. Women who gathered the courage to share have been blamed “she enjoyed it”. Imagine grown adults accusing a child of enjoying sexual assault. And other seemingly sane adults believing it. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Not to mention – women shaming other women who have been molested/harassed. And commenting on ‘you dress/look like that you are asking for it’

I think women need to be trained first on victim blaming and shaming. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Girls are afraid of telling their parents that they ll made to stay at home and would be stopped from going to work/study.

I believed things changed based on my own circle of fantastic men and women.

Not so, clearly. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

Please – stop shaming the victims, their lipstick, hair, skin colour, clothes, attitude, talent, intelligence, whatever.

Boys are at an equal risk of sexual abuse. Many are traumatised for life.

Please understand they need the support as well.

Dont shame. Thank you. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

