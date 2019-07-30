High Rated Gabru singer Guru Randhwa has reportedly faced assault in Vancouver, after his performance on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Guru Randhawa was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver from behind by the unidentified assailant. Though he had survived the attempt but is out of danger.

Guru Randhawa who is known for song such as ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Patola’, ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ has reportedly faced assault in Vancouver, post after his performance. This incident took place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 when Guru was attempting to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. He was attacked on the head from behind by the unidentified assailant. He survived the attempt on his life and is out of danger.

As per statements of people the alleged man was misbehaving during the singer’s performance in an unpleasant manner, and immediately, police and ambulance arrived at the spot.

However, the identity of the assailant has not been known yet. Report further stated Guru’s plans of his performance in Pakistan post his Canada tour. Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song Slowly-Slowly with Pitbull was released by T-series, in the month April.

The singer is quite active on social media. He also made sure to share the pictures from the Vancouver event.

According to reports, the song has been released in three languages that is English, Punjabi and Spanish, was shot in Miami within a day. Guru Randhwa is known for songs such as Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru.

Unlike several other Punjabi singers and rappers, Guru Randhawa prefers to ignore slangs in his songs, outside the Punjabi-speaking community.

He is not the only celebrity who had faced an assault at a public event. recently, Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda was pulled by a fan during a Dear Comrade promotional event. He was surprised by an event when he as pulled by a fan. Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Beyonce, and Lindsay Lohan are also in a long series who had faced assault in the past.

