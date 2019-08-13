Controversy queen and rapper Hard Kaur turns terrorist! Supports Khalistani supporters and threatens to hoist Khalistani flag on our Independence Day! She is demanding separate land for Sikhs.

Singer Hard Kaur joins ISI, shares a video of abusing PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah: After her publicity stunt of making controversial statements against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Hard Kaur has once again grabbed headlines but unfortunately all for bad reasons. This time in the video posted by Hard Kaur she is hurling abuses at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with Khalistaani supporters.

As Hashtag Hard Kaur trends on twitter and fans are against her comments, let’s take a look at the whole event here. Posted on her Facebook wall, the video shows Indian origin British singer cum rapper Hard Kaur supporting Khalistani supporters and demands for a separate land for Sikhs. The rapper in the video supports referendum 2020 and hurled abuses at our Prime Minister as she threatens to hoist Khalistani flags on our Independence day- August 15, 2019, and carry forward referendum 2020.

Hard Kaur has always been a center of the controversy but what is more disgusting is that she can be seen with Khalistanai supporters in the video who are being supported by Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI. The video is already going viral on the internet and that’s the reason why Hard Kaur is trending, all for anti-national reasons.

After Abdul Basit names Shobha De, ISI backed Khalistanis seen with Hard Kaur burn the Indian flag and too call for a referendum Pakistan is sponsoring big time on Anti India forces trying to get even with the humiliation on Kashmir #HardKaur pic.twitter.com/HoAmAqSdlJ — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 13, 2019

Hard Kaur has an old relationship with controversies as she bags headlines from time to time. In 2013 she made objectionable remarks against Sikh community while performing on the stage. Her real name is Taran Kaur Dhillon but goes by Hard Kaur for rapper feels. She has lent her voice for various Bollywood songs.

