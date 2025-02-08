Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

The incident occurred mid-performance, leaving the audience in shock. Authorities intervened as organizers had not obtained the necessary clearances, leading to Sandhu’s questioning.

Popular singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu was detained by the Chandigarh Police for performing without permission at a fashion show in Sector 34 on Saturday night. The incident took place mid-performance, leaving the audience in shock and raising concerns about event management and legal formalities surrounding public performances.

According to police sources, the organizers had not obtained the required permissions for the live performance. Despite the event proceeding as planned, authorities intervened during Sandhu’s act, leading to an abrupt halt to the show. The singer was taken into custody for questioning regarding the violation of legal procedures.

Harrdy Sandhu, known for hit songs like Soch, Naah, Backbone, Bijli Bijli, and Titliyan Varga, has a massive fan following. His Bollywood debut came in 2021 with 83, a film directed by Kabir Khan, in which he portrayed cricketer Madan Lal. Despite his growing presence in the entertainment industry, this unexpected incident has put him in the spotlight for reasons other than his music and acting career.

Sources close to the event revealed that the organizers may also face legal action for failing to obtain the necessary clearances. “Public performances require permissions from authorities to ensure security and smooth functioning. The lack of approvals led to police intervention,” a senior police official stated.

Following the incident, neither Harrdy Sandhu nor his team has issued an official statement. Fans, however, have expressed their disappointment on social media, questioning whether the singer was at fault or if the event managers were responsible for the oversight.

