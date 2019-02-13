After capturing a million of hearts on Instagram with the twisted pre-wedding shoot, Neeti Mohan looks very much excited to tie knots with Manikarnika actor Nihaar Pandya. The wedding will be held at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on February 15 and the lovely couple will invite the whole industry in the reception which they will host in Mumbai. It is said that the venue in Hyderabad is same where Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan got married, details inside

Neeti Mohan and Manikarnika actor Nihaar Pandya are much excited to tie the knots on February 15 in Hyderabad. There were a lot of rumors that spread the news about the celebrities getting married. As per reports, it has been four years since the two celebrities were in a relationship. Finally, they both decided to give a name to their relationship by getting married. The wedding will take place in Hyderabad and the reception in Mumbai. Functions like Sangeet, Mehendi and the wedding, will be a close friend and family ceremony whereas the reception will include the celebrities from Bollywood.

According to the reports, the Mehendi and combined sangeet will be held on the Valentine evening whereas the venue which is decided for the pre-wedding festivities is Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The most interesting part is the venue of the wedding is same where Bollywood Dabang Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma tied knot with Aayush Sharma in the year 2014. Recently, Neeti’s sister Mukti, Shakti and Kriti were snapped partying at the bachelorette trip to Goa with Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap. Recently, the bride-to-be Neeti also shared in an interview about her post-wedding plans. She quoted that she will be shifting with Nihaar and his family. Though there is no confirm information about their honeymoon, as the singer is busy with her few assignments. Nihaar was earlier dating Deepika in the struggling days of his life for three years and recently shared on Deepika’s wedding saying that he has no bitterness in his heart.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More