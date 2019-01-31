Singer Neeti Mohan has come out in open to speak about her first meeting with Nihaar Pandya. She said a common friend Jimmy, a former member of Aasma band, introduced both of them. Recently, the actor Nihaar also shared his love story on the Kapil Sharma show. Nihaar said he had fallen love with the 39-year-old singer even before he had met her and urged a common friend to introduce him to Neeti.

Wedding season has begun in the tinsel town. After Prateik Babbar, it’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Nihaar Pandya, will marry renowned singer Neeti Mohan on Valentine’s Day. After keeping a stoic silence over their relationship, the singer Neeti Mohan has opened up about the same. While speaking to a leading daily Neeti Mohan said they share strong values and quite similar ones. A common friend Jimmy introduced both of us at a wedding. The former member of Aasma band knew and trusted her, he was sure that they would click. Accompanying with his parents, Nihaar introduced them with her. There an instant connection started not just with the parents but also with Neeti Mohan.

Recently, the actor Nihaar also shared his love story’s anecdotes on the the Kapil Sharma show. Nihaar said he had fallen love with the 39-year-old singer even before he had met her and urged a common friend to introduce him to Neeti. Shedding more light on his love life, he said a common friend was a member of Aasma. Coincidentally, she was a part of the same band in the beginning of her career. Although he asked him to introduce with her but nothing happened.

Coincidentally, Nihaar met Neeti Mohan in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago. From then, their love story sparked off.

The show became interesting when Kapil further prodded to reveal more on his proposal’s day. Nihaar revealed that they were walking around his farmhouse and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, he went down on one knee and asked whether she would marry or not, at the same moment, flowers were showered on both of them.

