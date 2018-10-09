Popular 90s era singer Nitin Bali who was suffering from serious head injuries after a road accident died on Tuesday morning. Nitin Bali, 47, husband of TV actress Roma Bali, was driving back home to Borivali on Monday night when he hit a divider. After reaching home, Nitin Bali's condition deteriorated. He vomited blood following which his blood pressure and heart rate started dropping.

Popular 90s era singer Nitin Bali who was suffering from serious head injuries after a road accident died on Tuesday morning. Nitin Bali, 47, husband of TV actress Roma Bali, was driving back home to Borivali on Monday night when he hit a divider. Bali was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Nitin was treated for facial injuries and after initial check-ups, he was discharged from the hospital.

However, after reaching home, Nitin Bali’s condition deteriorated. He vomited blood following which his blood pressure and heart rate started dropping. He was again rushed back to the hospital but lost the race with life. Earlier on Monday while driving back home, he lost control of his car and hit a divider. Nitin Bali’s wife and TV actress Roma Bali is currently working in a TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

According to reports, Nitin Bali final rites will be conducted on Wednesday. He was earlier married to Ruby Bhatia, who was a Video Jockey and TV actress by profession.

Nitin Bali made his mark in the music industry after he launched his first album in 1998 titled Na Jaana. Bali also gave his voice in the remix version of some of Bollywood greatest songs such as Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and other songs.

