Singer and music composer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash Muchhal has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for misbehaving with a show organiser and creating a ruckus on the stage. Muchhal alleged that his mother was not treated properly by the organiser and reportedly slapped him during the brawl.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Palash Muchhal can be seen engaging in a brawl with the organisers of the show while his sister Palak was performing on the stage. Due to his interruption, the show had to be halted for a while before being restarted. An FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian penal code had been registered against Palash Muchhal, confirmed Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj.

Palash Muchhal got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain, a member of the organising committee for alleged mistreatment of his mother. During the altercation, he reportedly slapped Narain. A complaint was registered against him by the organising committee for threatening remarks and uncontrolled violent behaviour. The police is investigating the case and have assured action. District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal also took cognizance of the incident and said the case will be investigated properly after Holi.

