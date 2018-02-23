Singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon has issued his official statement over the allegations of kissing a minor girl. World-renowned singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon has issued his official statement in the matter. Singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon, who is commonly known as Papon was alleged for kissing a minor girl contestant on a reality show. His lawyer has also stated their relation as Guru-Shishya.

In the row of controversy over allegations of kissing a minor girl world-renowned singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon has issued his official statement in the matter. In the statement, Papon stated it’s my humble request to everyone, when you do come across the matter, just pause and think about how much harm this does to the people involved. Singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon, who is commonly known as Papon was alleged for kissing a minor girl contestant on a reality show. After the incident, Minor has filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

A few hours later, Papon’s lawyer addressed media and said it’s important for the people to understand that the video has been put in the public by my client. If he had any objections or any wrong intentions then he would not have put out the video.

Singer #Papon issues statement over allegedly 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl', says 'my humble request to everyone, when you do come across this matter is to just pause & think about how much harm this does to the people involved' pic.twitter.com/vnuZsOcwUF — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

A lawyer has lodged a case without doing his homework, this kind of complaint also puts the minor and her family in trauma. The Relations between Angarag Mahanta aka Papon and the girl is like Guru-Shishya, says Papon’s lawyer.

The police has lodged a complaint against singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. The lawyer Runa Bhuyan, who lodged the complaint against Papon says, I am shocked to see the behaviour of the singer in the video toward girl, where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the girl.

He also added that I am seriously concerned about safety and security of the minor and his family.

