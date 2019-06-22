Singer Sona Mohapatra on Saturday slammed actor Shahid Kapoor on Twitter for his role in recently released film Kabir Singh. In the film, Shahid Kapoor has been portrayed as a misogynistic person. In a tweet to National Women Commission Rekha Sharma, the singer asked that why is everyone looking only at the acting skills, why didn’t anyone notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative?

Mohapatra went on this rant while replying to a tweet by the chairperson of the National Commission of Women Rekha Sharma, criticizing the chairperson for overlooking the misogynistic and patriarchal narrative that the character of the film portrayed. She went on to state her concern for the future of women in India with a chairperson such as Rekha Sharma.

Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India . 🔴 https://t.co/zxcLWVFuiO — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Not only this, Mohapatra went on to lambaste a reviewer for keeping the deeply insensitive politics of the film aside. She went on to state that actors playing a part have a responsibility to be sensitive and not set our society back.

There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. 🔥#KabirSingh — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 21, 2019

In his defence, Shahid Kapoor stated that it is wrong to expect an actor to always play idealistic roles and that an actor should be expected to portray realism. He went on to say that actors must also represent the grey shades of human nature. Kapoor further stated that this was a learning experience for him in terms of not wanting to be the type of person the character embodies. He even goes as far as to say that the character is also capable of being empathized with due to all his misgivings.

Apart from all the criticism that the film has received, it has been the best opening film of Shahid Kapoor’s career, earning Rs. 21.21 crore on the very first day.

