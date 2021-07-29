Recently, singer Umair Awan released the promo for the Sniper song. The music sounds catchy in the 54 seconds teaser, which will get all his fans excited for the entire song.

Umair Awan is a famous Pakistani singer who has made a mark for himself in the music industry with his impeccable talent. In 2013, Awan started his singing career and had gifted music lovers with some exceptional tracks. Some of his hits numbers are TikTok Billo, Teri Yaadein, Adhoura, Changi Lagi and a few more. Soon, the artist is going to release a new track called Sniper.

Recently, singer Umair Awan released the promo for the Sniper song. The music sounds catchy in the 54 seconds teaser, which will get all his fans excited for the entire song. For the Sniper song, Awan has collaborated with Manj Soorma, Furqan Tahir, Ghana Tiger, and Naseer Ahmed. Directed by Muddassir Wadood Khan, Hassan Badshah has composed the song.

About his new song, singer Umair Awan says, “I’m thrilled to release the full song. The response for the promo is amazing and has encouraged me a lot. Everyone who is associated with the song has worked hard. It was quite a challenge to shoot during to the pandemic. But we made it and now I hope the audience enjoys every bit of it.”

The singer’s last release TikTok Billo was a blockbuster. It received more than 28 million views, still growing. Awan says, “I want people to enjoy Sniper like they did with every song I’ve released. After all, seeing your work appreciated and loved by the audience is what makes an artist the happiest. Having said that, Sniper will be out soon and this is just the beginning. I have worked on more such fantastic numbers which I will be releasing in the coming months.”

