As Sooryavanshi goes on floors, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar united for a blockbuster photo with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi will release on the occasion of Eid.

With pulsating action, flying cars, intense drama and big screen magic, Rohit Shetty is one director who can translate all these elements on the big screen. After the blockbuster success of Singham and Simmba, the filmmaker is all set to start shooting for his next Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and the excitement among the fans are on an all-time high.

Before the film goes on floors, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe heroes, i.e Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar came together to pose for a picture with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. In the photo, the actors can be seen holding the slate board of their respective films and we are now just hoping for a film that unites the three actors for an action-packed film. Sharing the photos on their Instagram account, the actors wrote that the universe expands and the game begins.

After the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh also shared a couple of photos with Karan Johar. Known for their quirky fashion, Ranveer can be seen making a fashion statement in a colourful shirt with matching half pants, white sunglasses and white sneakers while Karan Johar looks dapper in a black sweatshirt paired with ripped black pants and black sneakers.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta. The film will release on the occasion of Eid 2020 and is slated for a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

