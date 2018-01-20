Ed Sheeran has announced about his secret engagement to his long time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on his Instagram account. Ed shared an adorable image of the duo and said, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx." The singing sensation had earlier revealed that he has known Cherry since he was 11.

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran has announced about his secret engagement to his long time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on his Instagram account. Ed Sheeran revealed that the duo got engaged before New Years and added that they are happy and in love. He shared an adorable image of him kissing Cherry and captioned, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

In an interview with People magazine, Ed revealed, “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.” On being asked if his relationship with Cherry has the potential to become a “marriage thing”, the pop star replied, “I‘m pretty… Yeah I feel pretty good about it” and added that he’d “love” to start a family with his old school pal.

Grammy award holder Ed Sheeren broke many records in 2017 with his super hit songs ‘Shape of you’, ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Perfect’. He also became the first artist to have two songs debut in the US top 10 in the same week. By March 2017 Sheeran had accumulated ten top 10 singles from divide on the UK Singles Chart, breaking Scottish DJ Calvin Harris’s record of most top 10 UK singles from one album. His fourth single from his album Divide, ‘Perfect’ reached number one in the UK and Australia, while ‘Perfect Duet’, an acoustic version featuring Beyonce reached number one in the US. Sheeran also appeared on Debrett’s 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.

