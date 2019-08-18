The trailer of upcoming Punjabi film Jaddi Sardar is out on YouTube, the films seem about family, revenge, rivalry, and romance.

Sippy Gill and Dilpreet Dhillon starre Jaddi Sardar are releasing on September 6, 2019. The trailer of the film has been released on August 16, till now it has crossed more than 1 million views. Upcoming Punjabi drama is based on love, romance, family, revenge, relationship, and rivalry. Trailer depicting that the story revolves around two brothers and shows typical family drama.

In the initial half of the trailer, the bonding of two brothers was shown but in the next half, the story turns totally. The plot based on the true bonding of two brothers. It has been showed that the whole village talks about such a pure bond. One of the brothers falls in love with girls. He brother supported him as much she could and happily accepted his sister-in-law but, as come the family disputes the brothers get separated.

Due to the increase in misunderstanding, the feeling of hatred raised and keep the brothers apart. It will be interesting to watch if the brothers will meet again or the rivalry touches the next level. So make sure that you book your tickets on September 6, 2019, for this amazing family drama.

Sippy Gill is a popular Punjabi actor, he has done many popular films like Lock in the year 2016, Dulla Bhatti in the same year, Tiger blood in the mouth, he roped in the lead role in the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in the year 2013. The actor is now working with the promotions of Jaddi Sardar. After that he will be seen in the films Boys Putt Jattan De and Tiger and Jatt.

Dilpreet Dhillon is a Punjabi Singer, Lyricist, and actor, his real name is Amrinder Singh Dhillon. He made his singing debut in Gunday No. 1, in 2014. He made his acting debut in the year 2016 with the film Once Upon a Time in Amritsar. He has also been roped in the film Ishqaa, The great Sardaar, Manje Bistre, and Raduaa.

