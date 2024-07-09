Sir Elton John Accused Of Peeing In A Plastic Bottle At A Sneaker Store In France

Sir Elton John, who is considered as one of the greatest musicians of all time, apparently had an embarrassing moment when he could not hold on to his pee and ended up peeing in a plastic bottle at a sneaker store in France.

According to TMZ, the renowned was hanging out with his two sons when he felt like emptying himself. The sneaker store owner identified as Ryan Sukkar, revealed that Elton stepped into his shop with his two sons and a bodyguard and enquired if there was a public restroom.

Elton John Pees In A Plastic Bottle

According to Sugarkikz’ owner Ryan Sukkar, Elton John was told there was no toilet in the store. The singer then turned to his bodyguard and asked for a bottle. He then took a few steps away and allegedly peed in the plastic bottle.

TMZ also reported that Sir Elton John was also asked to clean the mess after some of his pee got on the floor. The owner spilled the beans that he was left “shocked and frustrated” and that it never happened in the three years of running his business.

Shop Owner Fails To Recognize Elton John

It was also revealed that Sugarkikz’ owner Ryan Sukkar did not know who Elton John was until he asked Elton what he did for a living. To this, the acclaimed singer simply responded, “I’m Elton John.”

Sukkar did a quick search online and it is then he realized how big Elton was kind of a big deal. In the end, Elton reportedly bought 2 pairs of sneakers for his sons, and also posed for a picture for the store and shook hands with Ryan before leaving.

On the work front, the 77-year-old crooner recently revealed he will never tour again. John, who shares his two sons Zachary Jackson, 13, and Elijah Joseph, 11, with his husband David Furnish, 61, concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in July 2023.

