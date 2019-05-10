Sita trailer: Teja directorial Sita, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas, Sonu Sood, and Mannara Chopra, seems to have all the ingredients of a standard Telugu masala entertainer. The trailer has crossed 75k views on youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their chemistry.

Sita trailer: The trailer of Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas starrer Sita is out. The film which has been written and directed by Teja of Nena Raju Nene Mantri Fame. In the movie Sita, Kajal Aggarwal is a ruthless successful businesswoman and by the looks of it, she only cares about money. Whereas Bellamkonda Srinivas plays the role of happy go lucky carefree guy who has superhuman strength. The movie also stars Sonu Sood as Tollywood villain who might play the role of Ravan in this film. But the twist here, Sonu Sood is after Sita’s money.

The one minute thirty-four-second trailer has all the proper ingredients of a standard Telugu movie. From the action sequences to the crazy funny scenes the movie is surely one masala entertainer which will keep you hooked till the very last minute. The trailer has already crossed 75k views in a span of just three hours and the comments section is brimming with compliments for Kajal Aggarwal’s money-minded businesswoman side and Bellamkonda Srinivas funny side.

To share the news of the trailer being out the ever so gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share that the trailer of SITA is out and she wants you to shower all your love and support.

Take a look at the trailer of the movie Sita here:

Take a look at the post here:

The movie Sita has been bankrolled by Ramabrammam Sunkara. The diva Kajal Aggarwal previously shared screen space with Bellamkonda Srinivas in the box office dud, Kavacham. Sita will be their second outing together.

Apart from Sita, Kajal will be next seen in Jayam Ravi-starrer Comali and Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the blockbuster hit Bollywood film, Queen. She has also been roped in as the leading lady of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App