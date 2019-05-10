Sita trailer: The makers of Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas and Sonu Sood film, Sita has just released the trailer of the film and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The film is directed by Teja and is produced by Ramabrammam Sunkara. Watch the trailer of the film here:

Sita Trailer: Telugu star Kajal Aggarwal is among the leading stars, who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her versatile roles in films. The hardworking actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Sita. The trailer of the film has just released and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The trailer is receiving rave reviews from the audience as fans have gone crazy after watching the trailer. The film is directed and written by Teja, who is known for his film Nena Raju Nene Mantri and is produced by Ramabrammam Sunkara. The film will mark as a second collaboration of the lead actor Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Srinivas as both the actors earlier shared the screens in Kavacham.

In the film, Sita (Kajal Aggarwal) is a heartless and successful woman, whose aim of life is just to earn money. In the film, there will be many references which will relate to Goddess Sita with Ram and Ravan. Bellamkonda Srinivas portrays the role of a man, who is, happy-go-lucky and enjoys his life to the fullest. The film also features Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in a classic villain’s role, who is expected to be the Ravan in the film as per the trailer.

In the film, Sonu Sood will be seen trying his best to get Sita and her hard-earned money. The film is a mix of action, drama and contains all the ingredients of a hit film.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most followed actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her outstanding acting skills. Currently, the actor is also gearing up for the release of her films– Paris Paris and Comali. Paris Paris is an official Tamil remake of Bollywood superhit film Queen of 2014, which featured Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the actor is all set to feature in filmmaker Kamal Hassan’s film Indian 2.

Talking about the audience reaction, fans are praising Kajal Aggarwal and is calling her a superstar. Starting from cuts, performances to the visuals and story, everything is being appreciated in the film.

Here are some reactions:

Goosebumps guaranteed 🔥

Sivagami is shit infront of this !! #SITATRAILER pic.twitter.com/9lxGOvPzog — Vicky (@VICKY__264) May 10, 2019

#SitaTrailer is very promising. Bellamkond Srinivas is improving his dialogue delivery and diction. #KajalAgarwal is dominating in the trailer. Best wishes to @BSaiSreenivas @MsKajalAggarwal.https://t.co/WjVoGztemv — Akhila nari (@NariAkhila) May 10, 2019

Bgm,visuals,trailer cut,performances …..WOWWWWWW😵 this his what i felt after watching the trailer since yesterday #SitaArrivingOnMay24 Really waiting to watch it on big screen #SitaTrailer @MsKajalAggarwal @BSaiSreenivas @AKentsOfficial — Mahesh Kumar (@Maheshkadari6) May 10, 2019

Wow @MsKajalAggarwal

😍😍 The way of attitude what she done in this movie impressed #SITATRAILERhttps://t.co/jbgJjQIcUa — KING NO :1 (@itsDineshraja) May 10, 2019

