‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs to Glory, Watch How Fans React

Aamir Khan fans have reason to rejoice as the trailer for his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par finally dropped on Tuesday. Touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, this new chapter blends heart, humor, and hoops. In this slice-of-life drama, Aamir trades the chalkboard for a basketball court and steps into the sneakers of a coach—sentenced by court order—to train a team of intellectually disabled players. The trailer, running for 3 minutes and 29 seconds, sets the stage for a feel-good ride packed with emotional slam dunks and comic rebounds.

Aamir Khan Becomes Tingu Coach, Meets Ten Toofani Sitaare

Aamir Khan transforms into a fiery, pint-sized basketball coach, facing an unusual challenge—train ten intellectually disabled players for a national-level basketball tournament. Courtroom punishment for a drink-and-drive case leads him to a journey filled with life lessons and hilarious encounters. In one standout scene, Aamir argues with a player about the importance of wearing a jersey, igniting both laughs and warmth.

Meet the Sitaare: Ten Fresh Faces Light Up the Screen

The film Sitaare Zameen Par proudly launches ten fresh faces who play the spirited basketball team coached by Aamir Khan. These debutants bring energy, humor, and heart to the screen, giving the trailer a vibrant and youthful edge. Their chemistry and comic timing hint at a wholesome, high-energy ensemble performance that could win hearts across age groups.

Meet the Ten Debutants:

Aroush Datta

Gopi Krishna Varma

Samvit Desai

Vedant Sharma

Ayush Bhansali

Ashish Pendse

Rishi Shahani

Rishabh Jain

Naman Mishra

Simran Mangeshkar

Each newcomer appears to bring their unique charm to the story, adding depth and diversity to the film’s emotional and comedic arcs.

Genelia Deshmukh Joins Aamir Khan’s Court of Emotions

Adding a layer of romance, Genelia Deshmukh appears as Aamir’s possible love interest. Though her character remains under wraps, the trailer teases a soft, emotional undertone amid the chaos of the basketball court.

Behind the Scenes: Music, Direction & More

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, known for his progressive storytelling in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par stands as his most ambitious project yet. The film comes under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the soundtrack, while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics. Ram Sampath provided the background score, and Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay.

The Countdown Begins: June 20 Release Locked

Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption,

“1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani. SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June, Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now!”

The film will release in theatres on June 20, 2025, promising a cinematic slam dunk filled with dreams, drama, and dazzling performances.

Check Out Fans Reaction Calling It Refreshing!

Some stories touch the soul before the screen. Sitaare Zameen Par looks like one of those rare gems,can’t wait to feel every moment!🥹🫶✨❤️ #SitaareZameenPar #SitareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/IfzQkypU4N — Om Jaiswal.🎋 (@OmJaiswal4186) May 13, 2025

#SitareZameenParTrailer : It literally feels like I’m watching #AamirKhan from 3 Idiots — brilliant performance! ✅ If this film connects with the audience, it’s guaranteed to be a blockbuster.🔥#SitareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/XxSgWBzeJu — Filmy Junction (@filmyjunction27) May 13, 2025

Gotten so used to Bollywood biggies playing over the top, larger than life roles… watching Sitare Zameen Pe trailer felt so refreshing. Just normal people, real emotions. Simple❤️ pic.twitter.com/EOUKfvjBWq — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) May 13, 2025

Watch the movie in theater on 20th and enjoy the refreshing concept!

