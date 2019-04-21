Tamil comedy film Mr Local is the next upcoming film of Tamil actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, which will hit the silver screens on May 17. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 1 but now the filmmakers have released a new date. The film is directed by M. Rajesh and is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Tamil actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara are all set to create a buzz with their next film Mr Local on May 17. Reports suggest that the film will face stiff competition from Vijay Sethupathi’s film Sindhubaadh at the box office. The film will mark the second collaboration of the lead actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara after their film hit film Vellaikaran. Earlier the reports revealed that the film will release on May 1, 2019, as per the recent updations, the filmmakers have released a new date for the film and now, Mr Local will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

Sivakarthikeyan’s film Mr Local is a comedy film that promises to be one of the major packs of entertainers. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi babu and Youtube star Harija in supporting roles. Meanwhile, HipHop Tamizha is responsible for composing the music of the film and Dinesh Krishnan is responsible for handling the camera work.

Tamil actor Nayanthara is among the leading actors of the industry who leaves not even a single chance to create a buzz with her talent and skill. The hottie commenced her acting career in the year 2003 with Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. Post to which the actor appeared in a series of hit films like Chandramukhi, Aadhavan, Thani Oruvan and Iru Mugan. Not only this, Nayanthara is the only women actor to mark her position in Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list from South India with a net earning of Rs 15.17 crore.

The hardworking actor Nayanthara, last worked in horror film Aira which was directed by Sarjun KM and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the production banner KJR Studios. The actor shared screens with Kalaiyarasan and Yogi Babu in lead roles. In the film, Nayanthara played a dual role for the first time and the film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the fans.

