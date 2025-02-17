Home
  • Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Titled Madharasi, the film’s first glimpse showcases the actor in a rugged, high-energy avatar, hinting at an intense, action-packed narrative.

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now


In a major announcement on his 40th birthday, popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan unveiled the title and first teaser of his much-anticipated film with acclaimed director A R Murugadoss. The mass action entertainer, tentatively titled SK 23, has now been officially named Madharasi.

The title was revealed through a power-packed teaser, setting the tone for what promises to be an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. The teaser introduces Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, high-energy avatar, backed by intense visuals and gripping sound design. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while its Hindi version is titled Dil Madharasi.

Sivakarthikeyan also shared exclusive glimpses from the movie, further fueling fans’ excitement and anticipation for the action-packed film.

Adding to the excitement, the first-look poster showcases the actor standing with his back to the camera, surrounded by iron chains, hinting at a gritty and action-heavy narrative. The film is expected to be a spy thriller, marking a fresh and intense role for Sivakarthikeyan.

Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition for her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, plays the female lead, while action star Vidyut Jammwal takes on the role of the antagonist. The film is produced on a grand scale by N. V. Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies and features music composed by the ever-popular Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Updates To Be Expected

With production still underway, fans can expect more updates from the makers in the coming months. Madharasi is set to be one of the most awaited Tamil films, with Sivakarthikeyan stepping into a larger-than-life action hero role under the direction of A R Murugadoss. The collaboration between the actor-director duo, along with the star-studded cast, has already set social media abuzz, making this one of the most exciting upcoming projects in Indian cinema.

Filed under

Madharasi Sivakarthikeyan

