Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s next film Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, is set to release on September 5, 2025. The action thriller stars Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jamwal.

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan is set to return to theatres with Madharasi, a high-octane action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. The film’s makers officially announced its theatrical release date as September 5, 2025, unveiling a dynamic new poster to build anticipation.

This project is particularly significant as it comes on the heels of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous hit, Amaran, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Madharasi can match or surpass that success.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Sivakarthikeyan Doss (@sivakarthikeyan)

Rukmini Vasanth, a rising star in the Kannada film industry, has been roped in as the female lead, adding fresh appeal to the cast. Meanwhile, Bollywood action star Vidyut Jamwal will play the antagonist, promising intense action sequences and an engaging on-screen rivalry with Sivakarthikeyan.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film holds extra weight as the director’s last outing, Sikandar (featuring Salman Khan), didn’t meet box office expectations. With Madharasi, Murugadoss is aiming to reclaim his position as one of Indian cinema’s premier action storytellers.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping music and consistent collaborations with Sivakarthikeyan, is composing the soundtrack for the film, further raising expectations among fans.

The film is bankrolled by N Srilakshmi Prasad under the Sri Lakshmi Movies banner, known for its high production values.

With a powerful cast, experienced director, and hit-making music composer, Madharasi is shaping up to be one of Kollywood’s biggest releases of 2025. The announcement has already created a buzz on social media, with fans praising the poster and sharing their excitement for the film’s release.

As the countdown to September 5 begins, all eyes will be on Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss to see if Madharasi delivers the cinematic punch fans are hoping for.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt