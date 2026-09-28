Who Is Siwet Tomar? Shehzad Poonawalla Isn’t The First To Face His Wrath, From Roadies And Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall 2, His Fights And Controversies Explained

Siwet Tomar has once again found himself at the centre of a reality TV controversy. This time, the Roadies and Splitsvilla fame contestant was removed from Rise & Fall 2 after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla.

The clash reportedly followed a heated argument between the two contestants. According to reports on the episode, Siwet got physical with Shehzad, prompting the show to take action under its rules against physical violence. Siwet’s exit also led to a dramatic reaction inside the Tower, with Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel protesting the decision and arguing that provocation had played a role in the escalation.

But for viewers who have followed Siwet’s reality TV journey, the Shehzad controversy is not an isolated chapter. From his long-running rivalry with Digvijay Rathee to relationship drama on Splitsvilla and clashes on The 50, Siwet has repeatedly found himself at the centre of heated moments.

Who Is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is a reality television personality and social media creator who became known through MTV Roadies. He later appeared on MTV Splitsvilla X5 and The 50 before joining Rise & Fall 2. His reality TV journey has been driven as much by his competitive personality and rivalries as by the shows themselves. His most talked-about equation has been with Digvijay Rathee, whom he first encountered on Roadies before their rivalry continued on Splitsvilla.

Siwet Tomar And Shehzad Poonawalla: What Happened On Rise & Fall 2?

The latest controversy began during a discussion around the Ultimate Ruler race on Rise & Fall 2. Siwet and Shehzad had initially appeared to be on the same side of the game. Their equation changed after the contestants were asked to identify the weakest decision-maker. Siwet was among those discussed, while Shehzad also questioned his approach. The disagreement soon became personal. Reports and footage from the episode showed the argument escalating into a physical confrontation. Siwet was subsequently removed from the show for violating its rules against physical violence.

The aftermath also became controversial. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel objected to Siwet’s removal and argued that Shehzad’s provocation should also be considered. Both later walked out with Siwet in protest. Before the physical altercation, Siwet had already been involved in a verbal clash with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two argued after Siwet told Priyanka that she was “darti bahut hain”, or very scared, during a discussion about the game. Priyanka said he was commenting on her personality, leading to another heated exchange.

Siwet Tomar And Digvijay Rathee: The Rivalry That Started On Roadies

If there is one rivalry that has followed Siwet across reality shows, it is his equation with Digvijay Rathee. According to Digvijay, their differences began during Roadies. The rivalry then carried over into Splitsvilla X5, where their unresolved issues eventually resulted in a physical fight. Digvijay later revealed that the makers had to take precautions when both contestants were around. He said they were sometimes kept apart at the dining table and were not allowed to travel together because of concerns that they could fight again.

The rivalry eventually cooled down. Digvijay said Prince Narula helped the two settle their differences during an Instagram Live session. He also said that they eventually developed mutual respect for each other. However, their rivalry produced another major incident away from the main Splitsvilla episodes.

The Digvijay Rathee Fan Meet Fight

In August 2024, Siwet and Digvijay were involved in another physical altercation at a fan event. According to reports, Siwet pushed Digvijay after an argument involving Anicka Shyrin. Other contestants and crew members intervened to separate them.

Digvijay subsequently left the stage. He said it was the third time he and Siwet had been involved in a physical confrontation and that he did not want to continue shooting if Siwet remained at the venue. The incident became significant because it showed that the rivalry had continued beyond the controlled environment of the reality show.

Siwet Tomar, Anicka Shyrin And Lakshay: The Splitsvilla Relationship Controversy

Siwet’s Splitsvilla journey was not only about his rivalry with Digvijay. His relationship with Anicka Shyrin also became a major talking point. Siwet and Anicka’s relationship came under scrutiny amid a controversy involving Anicka’s former partner Lakshay. Siwet had accused Anicka of remaining in contact with her ex, but later admitted that the claim was based on information that had been twisted before reaching him.

After leaving Splitsvilla, Siwet apologised to Anicka and said the allegation had been a misunderstanding. He also stated that Anicka was not connected with Lakshay and accepted responsibility for making the accusation in anger. The episode remains one of the most discussed personal controversies associated with Siwet’s Splitsvilla stint because it involved his relationship, his rivalry with Lakshay and his eventual apology.

Siwet And Digvijay Also Questioned Splitsvilla Makers

The controversies did not stop with contestant rivalries. During Splitsvilla X5, Siwet and Digvijay also accused the show’s makers of favouring Jashwant and Akriti. The two shared clips from the show and argued that certain decisions demonstrated bias. These were allegations made by the contestants, and the show’s makers had not commented on the claims in the report.

Siwet Tomar On The 50: From Nehal Chudasama To Prince Narula

Siwet’s controversial reality TV run continued with The 50 in 2026. One of the notable clashes involved Nehal Chudasama. Their disagreement escalated during the show, with Nehal later taking a dig at Siwet on social media and writing about accountability following their fight.

Another controversy involved Prince Narula, who had previously been Siwet’s gang leader on Roadies. Following Siwet’s reported eviction from The 50, he posted a cryptic message about “betrayal” and unfollowed Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary on social media. The move surprised viewers because Siwet and Prince had shared a close association since their Roadies days. However, the exact reason behind their reported fallout was not clearly established in the reports.

Why Does Siwet Tomar Keep Making Headlines?

Across his reality TV appearances, Siwet has been involved in several different kinds of controversies. Some have centred on rivalries, particularly his long-running equation with Digvijay. Others have involved relationships, such as his controversy with Anicka and Lakshay. His appearances on The 50 and Rise & Fall 2 have added further clashes to that history.

The latest Shehzad Poonawalla incident has arguably brought all those earlier controversies back into focus because it once again involved a physical confrontation on a reality show. For Siwet, Rise & Fall 2 therefore became another chapter in a reality TV journey that has repeatedly been shaped by strong rivalries, heated arguments and headline-making controversies.

Siwet Tomar Controversies Timeline

Siwet’s reality TV controversy timeline stretches from his Roadies rivalry with Digvijay Rathee to their subsequent Splitsvilla clashes. His Splitsvilla stint also brought relationship controversy involving Anicka Shyrin and Lakshay, followed by his later apology to Anicka. The Digvijay rivalry then spilled into a fan event in 2024.

In 2026, Siwet faced fresh controversies on The 50, including his clash with Nehal Chudasama and reported fallout with Prince Narula. His latest stint on Rise & Fall 2 produced verbal clashes with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary before the physical confrontation with Shehzad Poonawalla led to his removal from the show.

FAQs

Who is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is a reality television personality and social media creator known for MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla X5, The 50 and Rise & Fall 2.

Why was Siwet Tomar removed from Rise & Fall 2?

Siwet was removed from Rise & Fall 2 after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The action was linked to the show’s rules against physical violence.

What happened between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla?

The two got into a heated argument during the show, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Siwet was subsequently removed from Rise & Fall 2. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel later questioned the decision and cited provocation as part of the circumstances surrounding the clash.

What happened between Siwet Tomar and Digvijay Rathee?

Siwet and Digvijay’s rivalry began during Roadies and continued into Splitsvilla X5. Digvijay later said they had a physical fight on the show and that the makers took steps to keep them apart. Their rivalry also led to a physical altercation at a fan event in 2024.

What happened between Siwet Tomar and Anicka Shyrin?

Siwet and Anicka’s relationship became controversial after Siwet accused her of remaining in contact with her ex-boyfriend, Lakshay. Siwet later said the claim was based on a misunderstanding and apologised to Anicka.

Which reality shows has Siwet Tomar appeared on?

Siwet Tomar has appeared on MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla X5, The 50 and Rise & Fall 2.