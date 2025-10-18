LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 06:55:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss NEW YORK (Reuters) -Six Flags Entertainment is adding an executive from activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management to its board at a time the theme park operator is facing pressure from several investors to perform better. The company said on Friday that it appointed Sachem Head partner Jonathan Brudnick to the board, expanding the board size by one to 13. At the end of the year, when two directors retire, the board will have 11 members. He will also join the nominating and corporate governance committee. Six Flags, which has a market capitalization of roughly $2.1 billion, saw its shares lose half of their value this year when rainy weather at the start of the summer kept visitors away from its parks. The stock price closed at $21.26 on Thursday and has lost 55.5% since January. Sachem Head owns nearly 10% of the company and began establishing its position in the second quarter. The sagging share price has also attracted other investors who have been pushing the company to make changes to lift its stock price. Last month activist investor Land & Buildings, which owns a 2% stake in the company, again urged the company to spin out its real estate into a real estate investment trust that its fund manager, Jonathan Litt, thinks could trade at higher multiples. The hedge fund first floated the idea of selling off the real estate in late 2022. Six Flags Entertainment was created last year when Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair.   For Sachem Head this is the second board seat the firm has scored in the last four weeks after Performance Food Group invited Sachem Head founder Scott Ferguson onto its board shortly after the firm had said it wanted four seats, including one for Ferguson. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

LATEST NEWS

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

UPDATE 2-WTA 125K Series, Abierto Tampico Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

'Holy grail' blood test for over 50 cancers brings 'exciting' results

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Stays Poor For Fourth Consecutive Day, Crackers Can Turn It Worse

Weekend Talk Shows/Oct 18-19

Trump approves expanding credits for US auto production, issues new 25% truck duties

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board
Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board
Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board
Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board
QUICK LINKS