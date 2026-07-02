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Home > Entertainment News > Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate

Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate

The alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal has triggered widespread outrage online, with social media users rejecting comparisons between accused Siya Goyal and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case (Photo: X)
Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 17:24 IST

What was first believed to be a tragic trekking accident has now become one of India’s most talked-about criminal investigations. The alleged murder of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, the 25-year-old heir to a Pune-based real estate business, has dominated headlines after police claimed it was a carefully planned crime rather than an accident. Now, the case has taken another turn on social media after comparisons between prime accused Siya Goyal and Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty triggered sharp criticism from internet users.

Many users argued that equating the two cases was both premature and misleading, pointing out that the circumstances surrounding them are entirely different.

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Internet questions the comparison

The debate erupted after a social media post likened the public scrutiny surrounding Siya Goyal to the treatment Rhea Chakraborty faced following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The comparison, however, did not sit well with many users. 

One person wrote, “Comparing Siya to Rhea… the audacity, seriously?”

Another commented, “How can the two cases even be compared? Unless there are new developments, Siya was allegedly present at the scene when her fiancé was pushed off the cliff.”

Others described the comparison as “ragebait” and criticised attempts to draw parallels between two cases with vastly different legal and factual backgrounds.

Several users also urged people to wait for the judicial process instead of making sweeping comparisons on social media.

What is the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

According to investigators, Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed from Lohagad Fort, near Lonavala, on June 18. Police allege that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, conspired with her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, to murder him. Investigators claim Siya wanted to marry Chetan despite being engaged to Ketan. Police have also alleged that Ketan had survived an earlier attempt on his life just days before the fatal incident.

The case has remained under intense public scrutiny due to its dramatic allegations and the profile of those involved.

Legal developments continue

The investigation has also seen a legal dispute involving advocate Aashuutosh Srivastava. After Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, publicly denied that the family had appointed Srivastava as her lawyer, the advocate reportedly served him with a ₹10 crore defamation notice, alleging that false statements had damaged his professional reputation.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s case remains unrelated. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, she faced multiple investigations and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related case before being granted bail. She has since spoken publicly about the emotional toll that period had on her life.

As the Ketan Agarwal investigation progresses, authorities continue to examine evidence while the debate surrounding the case—and the social media discourse it has generated, shows little sign of slowing down.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

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Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate
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Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate
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