Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, has put the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot with her stunning sister Isabelle for the cover of Brides Today which is fashion magazine dedicated to weddings. The two sizzling sisters looked gorgeous in bridal avatars as they posed for the cover of Brides Today. The dresses are by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and the two gorgeous sisters looked like beautiful and stunning brides in both the pictures.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share the pictures. “Sisters sister,” she captioned one. Isabelle Kaif has received training in acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute of New York and she is all set to debut with Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. The youngest sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is now set to become a household name and is the face of Lakmé. The sizzling actress is also trained in direction with a focus on independent cinema. The talented Isabelle is also a theatre artist and co-founder of a theatre production company. On Bollywood debut, the celeb says she has mostly done theatre and there is a big difference between cinema and theatre. The glam doll also says that she likes performing for a live audience.

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s next titled Zero. Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

