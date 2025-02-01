Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

The film earned Rs 99.70 crore in the opening week and continued to perform well in its second week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Akshay Kumar Sky Force


The high-flying action thriller ‘Sky Force’ has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold, becoming the first film of 2025 to reach this mark.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the same and wrote, “#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]… The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

By the second Friday, ‘Sky Force’ had earned an additional Rs 4.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 104.30 crore.

The film earned Rs 99.70 crore in the opening week and continued to perform well in its second week.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, ‘Sky Force’ not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, ‘Sky Force’ also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Filed under

akshay kumar bollywood sky force

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry On Feb 12

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry...

Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bharat Sevashram Sangh Camp at Mahakumbh, Praises Its Century-Long Tradition of Selfless Service

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bharat Sevashram Sangh Camp at Mahakumbh, Praises Its Century-Long Tradition of...

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox