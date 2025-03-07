‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

After weeks of smashing release on the big screen, Sky Force has now made its way to OTT. The makers did not reveal where the film would be available after its theatrical release. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer is now available on Amazon Prime Video, but there's a twist.

After weeks of smashing release on the big screen, Sky Force has now made its way to OTT. The makers did not reveal where the film would be available after its theatrical release. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer is now available on Amazon Prime Video, but there’s a twist. The movie is available for rent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sky Force Storyline And Action

The Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sky Force’ is all about action, drama and thrill. For the unversed, an action drama film revolves around the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war and India’s initial airstrike on the Pakistani Sargodha airbase. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in supporting roles. Moreover, the film was produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films while it was helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar played a fictitious version of Om Prakash Taneja VrC as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja. Veer Pahariya in debut role played T. Krishna Vijaya ‘Tabby, ‘ a character based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Box Office Collections Of Sky Force

As per the media reports, the film’s collections took a nosedive on Monday following a solid opening weekend caused by significantly reduced ticket prices. The film’s worldwide gross was expected to be between ₹144 and ₹168.60 crore when it ended its run.

Sky Force will have its full-fledged OTT release on Prime Video beginning March 21, 2025.

The action movie was banned in several Arab Gulf states, such as Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. There are certain Kodavas who feel the movie erroneously portrays Ajjamada B. Devaiah as a Tamil.

The theatrical release of Sky Force took place on January 24, 2025, which happened to be the weekend of Republic Day. It did poorly at the box office despite receiving mostly positive reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikandar? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close To Bhaijaan