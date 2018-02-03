After the success of his film Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson is back to playing an FBI agent after Fast and Furious 8 released in 2017 with Skyscraper. The first look of the movie was shared today before the big trailer release during Super Bowl 2018. The poster sees Johnson jumping from a crane into a burning building to save his family and his integrity. The movie release on July 13, 2018.

Super Bowl 2018 is going to see Justin Timberlake perform during the big half-time show and among the trailers that might release during that time, Dwayne Johnson next will be one of them. A day before the big reveal during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Universal Pictures has released the first look for the up and coming action thriller Skyscraper. The movie depends on a unique thought by essayist/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers) and stars Dwayne Johnson as a previous FBI Hostage Rescue Team pioneer who now evaluates security for high rises.

The story, in short, is that while surveying the tallest working building in China, the thing goes up on fire and he’s being surrounded for the wrongdoing. In a race against time, Johnson must spare his family and demonstrate his innocence. In the first look, we see Johnson hopping from a crane onto the consuming building, flying through the air like some sort of arachnid monkey. Johnson might not have played a genuine comic book character yet if we don’t count his role in Jumanji (2017), however, the man is unquestionably some sort of superhuman.

The film also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and Chin Han. Skyscraper opens in theatres on July 13, 2018.

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.