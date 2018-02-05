Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer for their new action-thriller Skyscraper which releases on July 13, at the Super Bowl today. The film is by writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. He needs to save his family the tallest skyscraper which is one fire and prove his innocence at the same time.

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming action flick Skyscraper seems like a pretty obvious no-brainer, on a variety of levels. Sure, a movie about Johnson playing a rogue FBI agent saving his family from a massive burning building doesn’t exactly sound like Shakespeare, but it’s not like we don’t want to see the movie that generates that kick-ass poster of him leaping like a billion feet from a crane into an ominously broken window. Now, thanks to the film’s new Super Bowl trailer, we can see whether the movie—out July 13, just in time for big dumb summer blockbuster season—is likely to live up to our towering expectations for it.

Early on, the trailer drops a surprise reveal that the ridiculous poster didn’t spoil: Johnson’s character has a prosthetic leg. It doesn’t seem to impede his ability to fly through the air at all, but there’s probably nothing that would stop The Rock from doing awesome The Rock stuff. It looks very Die Hard other than that, but it’s not like anyone isn’t interested in a movie with Dwayne Johnson that looks a lot like Die Hard. The entire trailer has moments that will take you back to the 90’s classic and we just hope Dwayne pulls of the iconic dialogue of the movie as well. The Rock was last seen in the new adaptation of another classic, Jumanji which broke box-office records and had a stellar collection while receiving rave reviews.

This is going to the second movie that comes out this for Dwyane Johnson, first one being Rampage where he plays a primatologist out to save his gorilla friend who is now trying to destroy the city. Rampage comes out on April 20, 2018.