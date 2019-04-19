Slowly Slowly song: Finally, the most awaited song of the year has been released. The song Slowly Slowly sung by famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has already created abuzz on the Internet. The song also features American rapper, Pitbull, making it Randhawa’s first collaboration with an international artist.

Slowly Slowly song: Finally, the most awaited song of the year has been released. The song Slowly Slowly sung by famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has already created abuzz on the Internet. The song also features American rapper, Pitbull, making it Randhawa’s first collaboration with an international artist. It has not been long since the song dropped on YouTube and it already garnered over 8 million views. In no time, the song has become the new party anthem.

Coming to the social media reactions, the song has been massively liked by the listeners. Guru Randhawa’s fans have been sharing the song on different social media platforms in a bid to make it go viral. Feeds on each social media platform are currently crooning Randhawa’s new song. Fans were also seen praising and congratulating Pitbull for the collaboration. Here are some of the social media reactions to the song:

Fastest 4.7 Million Views within few hours is czaizest of all .I'm totally speechless @GuruOfficial how did u come up huge such unexpectedly 🙌🙌 .#SlowlySlowly stepping higher god bless u forever n keep making such great chartbuster tracks @GuruOfficial 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cnfmLAy955 — SUMI💖GURU (@_im_sumi) April 19, 2019

And wait is over 😊

Loving this track

Its addiactable #SlowlySlowly pic.twitter.com/tQJz7CxrFr — 🇮🇳❣pallavi❣🇮🇳 (@beingSiimple) April 19, 2019

In a Twitter post, Guru shared a picture with Pitbull saying that this is his first international collaboration with an international singer and he is thankful to Pitbull and his team to make it happens. The song ‘Slowly Slowly’ is shot in Miami, and it was released by the T-series.

My first international collaboration with Mr.Worldwide sir @pitbull will be out in 2019.@itsBhushanKumar sir and our team @TSeries are proud to do this great collaboration and we thank @pitbull sir and his whole team for making this happen.

🙏🙏😊😊

God is kind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zej7ovyhW7 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) November 23, 2018

Tomorrow is going to be a new step in my life and yes in yours too because you all have supported me from day one and I need your support & love throughout my journey , let’s celebrate our success and new journey into international market with #SLOWLYSLOWLY

God bless us all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7eN6J0KYM — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) April 18, 2019

Guru had given a lot of hit songs to the industry such as Patola, AK-47, Downtown, Tu Meri Rani, Suits among others. Guru has a huge fans base across the world. Now, it will be interesting to see what more milestone Slowly Slowly will make. After working with Pitbull, Guru has expressed his desire to do a collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars.

